Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 431 ($5.63). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 412 ($5.38), with a volume of 46,049 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 439.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of £452.11 million and a PE ratio of 38.15.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.