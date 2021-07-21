Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $28,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 412.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 720,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after buying an additional 49,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $21.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

