KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001633 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.16 million and $14,599.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00104792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00144225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,088.32 or 1.00014227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,214,269 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

