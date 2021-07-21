Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001,000 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty makes up approximately 1.7% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 1.67% of Kilroy Realty worth $127,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,431. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

