Kilroy Realty (KRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.91%.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

