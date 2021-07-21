Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Kimball International worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,341,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after buying an additional 174,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimball International by 3,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 606,233 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 585,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 216,255 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Kimball International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 498,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 52,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kimball International by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 133,128 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KBAL stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 171,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.06 million, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.