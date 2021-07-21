Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,724,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,773,633. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

