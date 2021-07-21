Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KL opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

KL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

