Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post earnings of C$1.04 per share for the quarter.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$686.88 million.

TSE KL opened at C$51.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$13.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.08. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$76.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.36%.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,231.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.50.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

