Klever Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.53 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Klever has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $135.32 million and $1.53 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00101736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00144456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,554.17 or 0.99355706 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.