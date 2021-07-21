Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Trading Down 2.5%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.45 and last traded at $46.87. Approximately 9,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,756,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $52,036,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after buying an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

