Knowles (KN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Knowles to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Knowles to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KN stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Knowles has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84.

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,378 shares of company stock worth $1,375,669 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

