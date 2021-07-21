KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KONE Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of KNYJY stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,447. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.90.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.