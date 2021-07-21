Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

