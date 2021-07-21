Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

