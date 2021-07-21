Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.87. Koss shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 320,177 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $165.14 million, a P/E ratio of 387.80 and a beta of -2.67.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

In related news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 8,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $243,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Doerr sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $62,760.39. Insiders sold a total of 98,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,690 over the last three months. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Koss by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

