Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KRNTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of KRNTY remained flat at $$47.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67. Krones has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $48.10.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

