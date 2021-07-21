Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC raised shares of Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS KRNTY opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67. Krones has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $48.10.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

