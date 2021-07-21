KuCoin Shares Price Hits $1.17 (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $256.03 or 0.00799332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

