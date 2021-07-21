Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $68.09. 6,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $71.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

