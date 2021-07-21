Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.94. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

