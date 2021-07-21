KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Shares Down 6.8%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.58 and last traded at $59.58. 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.93.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAF)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

