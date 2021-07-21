KUN (KUN) Price Tops $29.50 on Top Exchanges

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, KUN has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $29.50 or 0.00092083 BTC on major exchanges. KUN has a total market cap of $59,007.73 and $702.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00104418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00142221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,989.70 or 0.99841617 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

