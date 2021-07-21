Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,839.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $238,018.67 and approximately $2,839.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006988 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,160,655 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

