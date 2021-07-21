Kylin (KYL) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Kylin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Kylin has a market capitalization of $16.03 million and approximately $528,260.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013619 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00799382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,879,512 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.