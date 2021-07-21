KZ Cash Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $1,356.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

