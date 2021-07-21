L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Hits New 1-Year High at $227.59

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $227.59 and last traded at $227.33, with a volume of 653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,708 shares of company stock worth $56,693,617. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

