Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,692. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

