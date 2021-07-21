Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Shares Up 10.9%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) shot up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. 2,034,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,172,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23.

Lake Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LLKKF)

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.