Lam Research (LRCX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $7.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lam Research stock opened at $607.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.38 per share, with a total value of $147,316.50. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

