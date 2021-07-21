Lambda Hits Market Capitalization of $14.60 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $14.60 million and $3.12 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00047037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013309 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00789700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,573,350 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.