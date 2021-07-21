Landec (LNDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Landec to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 231.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69. Landec has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNDC. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

