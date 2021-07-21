Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Up to $36.93

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.93, but opened at $38.78. Lands’ End shares last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 2,134 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 82.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

