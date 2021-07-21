Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,579 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Landstar System worth $31,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Landstar System by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System stock opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.64 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.13.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $3,427,200.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Landstar System from $185.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.21.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

