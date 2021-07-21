Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.80. The stock had a trading volume of 472,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $118.64 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

