Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.21.
Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.80. The stock had a trading volume of 472,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $118.64 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
