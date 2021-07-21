Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 108.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Lantern Pharma stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 4,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $764,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,948,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

