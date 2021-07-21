Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lantheus worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after buying an additional 110,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 12.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LNTH stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -144.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.72. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John J. Bolla sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $54,905.61. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

