Lantheus (LNTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, COO John J. Bolla sold 2,253 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $54,905.61. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

