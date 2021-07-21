LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)’s share price rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.14 and last traded at $72.14. Approximately 190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.80.

LNXSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.