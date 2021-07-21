Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $180.03

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.03 ($2.35) and traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.51). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 187.10 ($2.44), with a volume of 1,612,261 shares trading hands.

LTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 77.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.03.

In related news, insider Jonathan Satchell sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total value of £3,570,000 ($4,664,227.85).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

