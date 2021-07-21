Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading 7.9% Higher

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares traded up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.58 and last traded at $93.46. 55,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,273,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of -24.68.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $78,514,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lemonade by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lemonade by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after buying an additional 125,513 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Lemonade by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

