LendingClub (LC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect LendingClub to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. LendingClub has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LC stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,752.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

