Lennar Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $4.26 Per Share (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Lennar in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

NYSE:LEN opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. Lennar has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $32,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

