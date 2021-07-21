Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.100-$12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.03 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.
Shares of NYSE LII opened at $325.62 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $250.71 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.85.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $294.10.
In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total transaction of $1,155,889.98. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,555 shares of company stock worth $9,362,992. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
