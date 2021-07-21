Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.100-$12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.03 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $325.62 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $250.71 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $294.10.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total transaction of $1,155,889.98. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,555 shares of company stock worth $9,362,992. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.