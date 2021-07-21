Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.50. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 76,427 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

