Leuthold Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $194,878,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $176,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,326,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

DELL stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,341,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock valued at $358,387,724. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

