LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.15 and the lowest is $2.98. LGI Homes reported earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $15.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.78 to $16.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $17.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $163.99. 123,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.57.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

