Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $11.37

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $11.87. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 213 shares.

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $340,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,943,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock worth $192,054,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $20,015,000. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

