Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Shares Up 0.5%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 3,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 25,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, and 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.