Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTRPA opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.53. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

